Sally M. Davies, Pymatuning Township, Ohio

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally M. Davies, 89, of 14th Street, Pymatuning Township, passed away Monday morning, September 30, 2019, due to injuries sustained when her vehicle was struck by a train in Leetonia, Ohio.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 8, 1930, to Thomas A. and Marcella A. (Bronder) Brown.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School and was a homemaker.

Sally attended Transfer Baptist Church and was previously a member of the former Greencrest Baptist Chuch.

She was a member and Past Matron of Order of Eastern Star #63, served as an adult advisor of the Rainbow Girls, Pymatuning Township and had been a volunteer at the Hospitality Shop at the former Greenville Hospital. Sally had served as the Pymatuning Township Judge of Elections and worked the election pools for over 20 years. She had also been Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack #52.

As a longtime supporter of all Reynolds Athletics, she was also very active with the Reynolds High School Football Boosters and had served as president for two years. She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, as well as, a dog lover, especially Bassett Hounds and she truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On February 12, 1949, she married Ronald C. Davies, Sr., he survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Leigh Ann Milich and her husband, Raymond, of Greenville; two sons, Ronald C. Davies, Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Greenville and William T. Davies and his wife, Katherine, of Ft. Myers, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Peggy Williams.

Calling hours will be on Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and committal services will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Reverend Onnalee Patterson will be officiating.

Burial will be in Rickert Cemetery.