Sally Lynn Myers Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Lynn Myers, of 7878 Third Street, Masury, Ohio, formerly Sally (Robert) Shaffer of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Myers was born May 1, 1945, to James “Scotty” and Jessie May Simonton.

She grew up in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and worked her way through Slippery Rock and Youngstown State University, double majoring in math and accounting.

Sally built a successful accounting career and eventually retired in 2007 from Omega Logging Company in Wheatland.

She proudly raised three children, helping each one through college and always providing an open door and a listening ear.

Precious memories of her live on with her son, Randy (Joy Noel) Shaffer of Thomasville, Pennsylvania and their two children, Hannah 17 and Brooke 15 and her two daughters, Wendy (Thomas Richards) of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Valerie Lynn (Tofu the Dog) Shaffer of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.

In July 1995, Sally married James Russell Myers, who she adored dearly and sadly lost in a car accident in April 1997. Mrs. Myers was also preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, James R. Simonton.

She enjoyed giggling with her granddaughters, reading mystery novels, petsitting and camping with her family. One of her favorite pasttimes was crocheting gifts for her loved ones – sweaters, blankets, hats and scarves – all make up what is affectionately referred to as “Sally Wear” and her homemade slippers were the most requested creation every winter. They will be cherished keepsakes forever. Sally was 74 years old.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, at 5:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home.