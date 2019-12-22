Sally L. Phillis, Atlantic, PA

ATLANTIC, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally L. Phillis, age 88, of Atlantic Road, E. Fallowfield Township, Atlantic, Pennsylvania, passed away after a brief illness Friday morning, December 20, 2019, in UPMC Montifiore Pittsburgh.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on March 13, 1931, to Stanley and Olive H. (Baker) Beil.

Sally was a 1948 graduate of Penn High School.

On February 3, 1950 she married Wesley J. Phillis, he survives.

Sally was a homemaker and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and she truly adored her grandson, Brandon. She was a member of Fallowfield United Methodist Church and for many years she enjoyed spending days on Conneaut Lake with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Babette Williams and her husband, Barry and Leigh Anne Wolford, all of Atlantic; a sister, Nancy Crash of Greenville; a grandson, Brandon Wolford and her constant companion dog, “Pugsleigh”.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Beil and Eleanor Dawes.

Per Sally’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Inurnment will be private in Rocky Glen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.