Sally J. Simmonds, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Simmonds, 79, of Niles and formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was born June 20, 1940, in New Castle, the daughter of Claire and Ruth (McCord) Wallace.

Sally graduated from Mt. Jackson High School and was an excellent ice skater when younger.

She lived a charmed life, having worked for the airlines and founding two gourmet clubs. She wrote for a newspaper in Florida and lived in England for ten years. Her career was as an event planner for the National Association of Broadcasters, which brought her in contact with many well-known people.

Always one to speak her mind, she was a joy to know.

Precious memories of Sally live on with her daughter, Tammie J. Moore (Dane) of Seneca, South Carolina; a son, Jon “Scott” Campbell of Arizona; her twin grandchildren, Dylan Raymond Moore and Tyler Jo Moore; two sisters, Katherine Boob of Niles, Patricia Margraf (Bill) of New Castle and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Her parents and her brother-in-law, William Boob, preceded her in death.

Services are 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.