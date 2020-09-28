Sally J. Martini, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 1, 2020, in Schiavone Funeral Home for Sally J. Martini, 90, who died Saturday morning, September 26, in St. Elizabeth Health Center Boardman.

Sally was born February 2, 1930, in Youngstown and was a daughter of William and Adele Povey Sethman.

She was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen School and entered the work force at General Fireproofing and later with J.C. Penney in the Southern Park Mall.

During retirement she enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas and being a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was kind and sensitive to animals.

She is survived by a son, Michael Martini of Hartville; a daughter, Linda Martini of Westerville; a brother, William Sethman of Vienna; grandchildren, John (Erica) Johnson of Centerville, Kelly “Bubbles #2” (Alex) Joffe of Poundridge, New York and Billy Johnson of Westerville; great-grandchildren, Laylah Joffe and Vivian Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry W. Martini, whom she married September 19, 1954, died November 10, 2000.

There will be calling hours 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at the funeral home and one hour before the service on Thursday, October 1, with the Reverend David Andrews from Trinity United Methodist Church presiding.

Please observe Covid requirements at the funeral home and Churchill Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

