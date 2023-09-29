YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Franken Sloan, 86, passed away peacefully at home September 9 , 2023.

She was born October 28, 1936 to Fred and Lillian OíDonnell Franken in Youngstown.

Sally was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School and married James L. Sloan on August 6, 1955.

They raised four children in the Chicago area, before moving to Tucson. Arizona.

Sally worked for Valley National Bank before retiring and volunteered at Tucson Country Day School. One of her great joys in the last decade was hosting a monthly game night for some of the teachers she assisted in their classrooms.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim; youngest son, William (Bill), and her four siblings.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jane (Mac) McIntyre, James Jr. (Lucille) Sloan, and Kathleen Holladay (Jake Ireland), nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. As per her wishes, a private memorial service will be held October 28, 2023 in Tucson.