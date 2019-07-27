Sally Davis, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Davis, 86, of East Palestine, passed away 5:30 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Christian House in East Palestine.

Sally was born August 25, 1932 a daughter of the late Milton S. and Madeline (Dwyer) Butler and had resided in the East Palestine area since 1955.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Aid Society of the church.

Her husband, Jack Davis, whom she married February 1, 1950, preceded her in death on March 16, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Stenseth and seven siblings, Mildred Pieri, Margaret Thomas, Patricia Callison, Robert Butler, John Butler, Charles Butler and Milton “Raggs” Butler.

Sally is survived by two sons, John (Bonnie) Davis of East Palestine and Tom (Beth) Davis of Grove Port, Ohio; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister, Susan O’Brien of Chippewa, Pennsylvania.



Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.