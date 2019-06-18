Sally Ann Seachrist Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seachrist, 80, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

Sally was born July 12, 1938 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Doris Hahn Guy.

She was a 1957 graduate of New Waterford High School.

Sally worked for 20 years as a secretary/bookkeeper. After retirement, she along with her husband, owned and operated S&R Concessions and later S&R Candy for a number of years.

When not working, she enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports; as well as, watching her favorite teams; the Cavs, Indians, Browns and Buckeyes. She also enjoyed many years of camping with her husband.

Sally is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Seachrist; a son, Ronald (Denise) Seachrist, Jr. of Homer City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Cyrus of East Palestine; brother, Robert (Terri) Guy; sister, Marilyn (Gordon) Davidson; three grandchildren, Gregory and Mitchell Cyrus and Taylor Seachrist; as well as, three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Bayley and Levi Cyrus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as, a son-in-law, Lee Cyrus in 2016.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the New Springfield Church of God with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A private interment will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406 or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.