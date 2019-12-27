Saleem Malik (King Davenport), Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saleem Malik (King Davenport) of Powell, Ohio departed this life peacefully Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 7:20 a.m. at The Kobacker House, following an extended illness.

He was born Oct 29, 1928 in Roanoke, Alabama to the late Alice Randy and Wilbur Davenport and also raised by Patty Davenport.

Saleem was employed with Copperweld Steel Corp. for 25 years as a Supervisor, before retiring in 1990. As an Imam (Minister) he also volunteered his time at the Mahoning County and Trumbull County Jail as well as the Trumbull Correctional Institute. He was committed to providing spiritual guidance to those in jail and prison.

He was a member of Temple 9 in Youngstown and a former member of the Youngstown Ministerial Alliance.

He served honorably in the US army during the Korean Conflict, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

He leaves to mourn his adoring wife of 64 years, Dorothy Webster Malik of Powell; one son, Mikal (Carmen) Malik of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Ms. Pamela Malik Harris of Powell and Ms. Maria Malik of Hillard; four siblings, Rufus (Annie Lois) Davenport, Roby Davenport, Ms. Rosie Redrick and Ms. Judy Nixon; 5 granddaughters, Jameelah Harris of Dublin, Meghan Malikof Largo, Maryland, Ameerah Harris of Columbus, Maya Malik of Nashville, Tennessee and Kayla Malik of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a sister in-law, Ms. Deloise Blake and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Pete (Wilburn) Davenport, Ms. Mildred Redrick, Ms. Beulah Carolyn Jennings and Ms. Velma Ann Davenport.

One of his biggest passions was cooking and baking. Famous for his pies and cobblers, he loved creating delicious baked goods from scratch. In his free time, he enjoyed being outside rather it be long walks, landscaping, or gardening. He was well known for his amazing green thumb! Saleem touched the lives of many people with his generous spirit, deep compassion, and dedication to serving others.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.at the Sterling McCullough Williams Warren Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family requests that no flowers be sent, instead, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus Ohio or OhioHealth Hospice Kobacker House 800 McConnell Drive Columbus, OH 43214 in his memory.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.