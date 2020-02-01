Sabrina L. Salamon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sabrina Lee Salamon, 39, of West Madison Avenue, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on September 22, 1980 a daughter of the late Steve Salamon and the late Cynthia (Bratschie) Antoniotti.

She is survived by her fiancé Robert Skultety of Ellwood City.

Sabrina loved gardening, animals, pet grooming, helping people and spending time with her children.

In addition to her fiancé, she is survived by four children, Paul Heckart, Sandra Heckart, Kasiah Gilmore and Katlynn Gilmore, all of New Castle; her step-mother, Cathy Wigton of New Castle; three brothers, Mathew, Trevor and Adam Salamon all of New Castle; two sisters, Stephanie Salamon and Katrina Allen both of New Castle; two grandchildren, Giada Magliocca and Josephine Heckart.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Allen.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

Memorial services will be celebrated Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Domenic Cestrone will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

