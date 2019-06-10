Ryan J. “Rhino” Armstrong Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. “Rhino” Armstrong, age 33, of Fowler, Ohio, died Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was born November 14, 1985, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Dale K. and Brenda N. (Douds) Armstrong.

A lifetime area resident, Ryan attended Joseph Badger High School.

He was employed by Chalpka Concrete in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Ryan loved tractors, 4-wheeling, coon hunting and playing guitar.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Dale and Brenda Armstrong of Fowler, Ohio; his two brothers, Adam Armstrong of Fowler, Ohio and Matthew Armstrong of Kinsman, Ohio; his niece, Emily and nephew, Cylus.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Ann Armstrong and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Norene Douds.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

