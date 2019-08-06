Ruthie Mae Parkman, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruthie Mae Parkman, 90, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. at Park Vista Retirement Community.

She was born May 8, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John E. and Bertha Duncan Aikens.

Ms. Parkman was employed with Southside Hospital in housekeeping for 30 years, before retiring in 1989.

She was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she was President of the Senior Ministry and sang in the Senior Choir. She enjoyed baking and was known as the “Jello Mold Queen” and loved playing all types of games with her grandchildren.

She attended The Rayen School.

She leaves to mourn one son, Ralph Tyrone (Pamela) Parkman, Jr. of McKinney, Texas; one daughter, Mrs. Racheryl Diane (Alphonso) Clark of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one brother, Jessie R. (Janet) Aikens of Columbus, Ohio; one niece/caregiver, Ms. Earline Aikens Jennings of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Albert Larry (Monica) Tolbert, Jr., Mrs. Twanna (Christopher) Sharp, Jamal (Olivia) Parkman, Matthew Parkman, Elliot Parkman and Ms. Rasheeda Hudson; 17 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Roosevelt Aikens, Frankie Aikens, Willie Nelson Aikens, Rev. Joseph B. Aikens and John Elmer Aikens; two sisters, Ms. Dorothy “Piggie” Aikens and Ms. Annie Jean Jones and one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Parkman.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.