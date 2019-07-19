Ruth Sara Smith, Wayne, Ohio – Obituary

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Sara Smith, age 86, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, under Hospice care in Orwell, Ohio, with her family by her side.

She was born on February 22, 1933 in Johnston, Ohio a daughter of Hilda (Folsom) and Harrison Beach Wells.

Ruth is a lifelong area resident and a 1951 graduate of Johnston High School where she was class Valedictorian.

On July 14, 1952 she married Robert Clive Smith.

Ruth worked for Packard Electric for seven years. She was the owner and operator of the Waynewood Resturant in Wayne for twenty-seven years.

Ruth was a member of the Wayne Congregational Church and Wayne Missionary Society.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, birdwatching, going square dancing and taking care of her lawn.



Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaretta Wells and two brothers, Devilla Wells and Chancey Wells.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-seven years, Robert Smith of Wayne, Ohio; two sons, Mark W. Smith of El Paso, Texas and Curtis L. Smith of Fishers, Indiana and two grandsons, Ryan McGill Smith and Ian Robert Smith.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland,OH 44106 or at www.cancer.org.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, is handling arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

