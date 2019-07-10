Ruth Rose Krekus, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Rose Krekus, 88, passed away peacefully at 7:22 a.m. on Monday July 1, 2019 at the St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.



She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 15, 1930 a daughter of Ignac and Mary Vavrik and lived in Trumbull County for many years.



Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Cleveland and served as the senior class treasurer.

Prior to her marriage, she worked as a secretary for the Navy Department.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Ruth spent her life ceaselessly caring for all who entered her life, always with a warmth and compassion. “Gentle” was the word most people used to describe our mother. Over the years, she volunteered at the St. Joseph Hospital Gift Shop and visited friends in nursing homes.

Ruth loved to go shopping but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren especially during the holidays.



Ruth is survived by two children, Susan Marie (John) Blaha of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Charles A. (Laura) Krekus III of Brookfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Blaha, Rebecca Hrinda and Izabella Krekus and great-grandson, Theodore Hrinda.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Krekus Jr. whom she married on July 19, 1952 and who died on March 18, 1994; daughter, Mary Jo Krekus who died on July 7, 2019 and two sisters, Josephine Kristof and Evelyn Fignar.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Rose Church, 48 Main Street, Girard, OH 44420 where friends may call one hour before the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland on Saturday, August 17.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

