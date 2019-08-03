Ruth “Peggy” Arlene Brown, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth “Peggy” Arlene Brown, age 79, formerly of Warren passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in her home in Douglasville, Georgia.

Peggy was born October 9, 1939 in Warren the daughter of the late Middie Vaughn.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1958.

She retired as a technician from General Electric in 1991.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing Monopoly with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three siblings, Lawrence ‘Larry’ Vaughn, Deborah ‘Debbie’ Ballard and Renay Vaughn. She is also survived by her children, Kathy Lynn Quinn and Louis Muhammad and seven grandchildren, Martez Hall, Annastaysha Jackson, Aaron Parker, Nuha Muhammad, Omar Muhammad, Farooq Muhammad, Aamir Muhammad and one great-grandchild, Nylah Hall.

Preceeded in death by her parents, Burnett and Middie Vaughn and her husband, Herman Louis Brown. Also preceeded in death by four siblings, Doris Jean Beaver, Patricia “Patsy” Manson, William “Billy” Vaughn and Janet Provitt.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Burial in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Packard Shelter House at 1703 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.