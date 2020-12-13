Ruth O. Walcott, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Olive Walcott of 185 Fairmont Drive, Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at home with her family. She was 98.

She was born November 25, 1922 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to James Walden Hunt and Ethel Alvernia (McConnell) Hunt.

Ruth graduated from Hickory High School in 1940.

After working briefly at Pennys, she and her husband William Walcott started and operated the Great Lakes Tractor Company in Hermitage for approximately 25 years.

A lifelong member of the Sharon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she dedicated her life to God in July, 1935 and faithfully served Jehovah for 85 years. She remained active until incapacitated by a stroke on November 16, 2020.

She married William D. Walcott on December 13, 1943. He passed away April 22, 1979.

Ruth had a passion for gardening and cross-stitching and enjoyed traveling to see her family across the country and in England and Europe. She loved to entertain and cooked and baked for many guests. She was known to be very hospitable, opening her home for many traveling overseers and their families. Her shining example of faithfulness touched the lives of many people.

Ruth is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Jill Walcott of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Richard and Kathleen Walcott of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews, Robert Kosar of Seabrook, Texas, Susan and Steve Gossett of Tyler, Texas and Deborah and Steve Wyberg of Spring, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her younger sisters, Erma Caroline Kosar and Helen Hunt Pierce and a niece, Linda Kosar.

Her family would like to express their appreciation for the loyal love shown by her friends in the Sharon congregation.

A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, December 13, 2020. Marco Bandi from the Sharon congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be speaking.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC.

Internment was at America’s Cemetery.