Ruth Evelyn Thalman Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Ruth Evelyn Thalman, 95, of Hermitage, passed away at 6:03 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Thalman was born June 14, 1923, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank Joseph and Olive Irene (Lehberger) McGaffic.

She was a 1942 graduate of New Castle High School.

She was employed as a telephone operator and supervisor for the former Bell Telephone Company, New Castle.

Ruth was an accomplished artist, particularly in watercolors. She was also a great seamstress and knitter, which she passed on to her family.

Ruth enjoyed baking pies and pastries, playing bridge and golfing. She once had a hole-in-one at Buhl Farm Golf Course, locally known as “Dum Dum Golf Course.”

She was a faithful Christian and read the bible several times.

Her husband, William John Thalman, whom she married June 30, 1950, passed away June 28, 1989.

Her family will miss her spontaneous outbreaks, when she would begin singing songs from the 1930’s and 40’s

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry T. Hoza and her husband, Paul, of Louisville, Kentucky; two sons, William A. Thalman and his wife, Bonnie, of Sharpsville and John C. Thalman, of Blythswood, South Carolina; four grandchildren, June M. (Rick) Bruckner, Emilie (Chase) Prezioso and Jeffery and Daniel Hoza and one great-grandchild, Tristan Reese Bruckner.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Faithe Dean, whom she lived with for 14 years in San Diego, California and a brother, Carl F. McGaffic and his wife, Sybil.

Calling hours will be 12:00 Noon until the time of the service on Wednesday, April 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 in the funeral home with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, of I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, officiating.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.