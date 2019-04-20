Ruth Elizabeth Moore Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Tuesday, March 16, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth Moore, age 57, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home.

She was born on December 12, 1961, in San Beradino, California, to Von Herbert and Judith (Buzek) Moore.

Ruth is survived by her mother, Judith (Buzek) Moore of Virginia; brothers, Mat (Marilyn) Moore of Hubbard and Dan (Jill) Moore of Portsmouth, Virginia; nephews, Christopher (Holly) Moore of Medford, Oregon; their three daughters, Ryan (Jesalyn) Moore of Portsmouth, Virginia and their three boys.

Ruth was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Hubbard, Ohio.

Private service will be observed.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.