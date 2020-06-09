Ruth E. Pracejus, Conneaut Lake, PA

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Pracejus, age 84, of State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on January 7, 1936 to Walter and Edith Cooper.

She was a graduate of New Kensington High School.

For more than 20 years, she and her late husband were the owner/operators of Ernie’s Restaurant and Lounge in Conneaut Lake.

Ruth was of the Baptist faith and had previously taught Sunday school at Linesville Baptist Church in the 1970’s. She was a social member of C.L.V.F.D Station #3 and enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of stray animals.

In 1987, she married Ernest O. Pracejus, he preceded her in death in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her previous husband Fred A. Loutzenhiser, Sr.

She is survived by two sons, Fred A. Loutzenhiser, Jr. and his wife Jodi and Jeff A. Loutzenhiser and his wife Michelle, all of Conneaut Lake; six grandchildren, Kristen Loutzenhiser, Amanda Shields and her husband Corey, Alicia Loutzenhiser, Mackenzie Loutzenhiser, Josh Betts and Kaytee Betts and two great-grandchildren Delilah Shields and Blakely Betts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Bruce W. Loutzenhiser; a sister, Beverly Lobins and two brothers, Sonny Cooper and Bruce Cooper.

Per Ruth’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Southside Cemetery, Conneaut Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements have been entrusted to LOUTZENHISER-JORDAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 366-368 S. MAIN ST., GREENVILLE.