Ruth Dobran, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Former Hubbard resident, Ruth Pauline (Maurer) Dobran, was called home peacefully to the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the age of 85.

“Ruthie” was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, March 14, 1936, the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Maurer.

She lived most of her adult life in Hubbard with her loving husband, John “Jack” (Puff) Telford Dobran, whom she married on Saturday, February 19, 1955.

It was in Hubbard where they raised their three children and shared an active life and a love of traveling, especially to Canada.

Ruthie enjoyed swimming, boating, motorcycle races, decorating and celebrating birthdays and holidays, her many beloved pets, flea marketing and watching her favorite cowboy movies. She also liked watching football, Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and Little League Baseball.

She was also active in the non-profit group, Hubbard Environmental & Land Preservation (HELP).

Ruthie was preceded in death by her adored husband, Puff, who passed away Monday, July 19, 2004; her parents; sister, Rosemary Thrasher and her brother, William Maurer.

She is survived by her brother, Eugene (and his wife, Jeanne) Maurer of Hubbard; her three children, Jack Michael (and his wife, Brenda) Dobran of West Middlesex, Karen Elizabeth (Dobs) Dobran of New Mexico and Joni Lynn (Soup) Dobran of New Mexico; her four cherished grandchildren, Laurel Brooke Dugan, Seth Casey Dugan, Caitlin Shea Dobran and Kelsi Michael Dobran; her great-grandsons, Micah Lee Dugan and Maveryck John Patrick Dugan; great-granddaughter, Malawna Lynn Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families, all of whom she dearly loved.

Ruthie will be deeply missed by her family, loved ones and her friends.

