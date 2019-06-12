Ruth Ann (Ludwig) Stone Obituary

On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Ruth Ann (Ludwig) Stone, age 78, passed away in Salem North.

She was born in Westfield, Ohio on September 15, 1940 to Dewy and Flosey (Kay) Ludwig.

Ruth Ann is survived by her sons, Joseph Stone of Hawaii and Phillip (Marina) Stone of Virginia; grandchildren, Jacob, Ian (Analei) and Joshua (Becky) Stone; siblings, Elma Jean Hanshaw, Carolyn (Ted) Delgado, Mary Jo Mercer, Jack (Janet) Ludwig, Betty (Steve) Evanchec, Linda Jane Fletcher and George (Debbie) Ludwig; great-grandchildren, Kyra, KuMoku, Kingston, Kaitea and Megan Stone and son-in-law, Bob Batchelor.

Besides her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, DeWaine K.; daughter, Patty Batchelor; grandson, Zachary Stone and siblings, James, Carl, Frank Ludwig and Nancy Barth.

Ruth was a hard worker her entire life. She raised her family, was employed at USA Today, delivered pharmaceuticals to various drug stores in the area and retired from Threshold caring for those with mental disabilities.

She will be remembered for her smile, service to others, her great cooking skills and love for family. She enjoyed making birdhouses, talking to animals like they were human but most of all she was happy just to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Salem North Care Center for all the care and love shown to Ruth Ann during her stay.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 St Rt 46, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.