Ruth Ann Brewer, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Brewer,86, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away March 10, 2020 at the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Ruth was born July 18, 1933 in East Palestine, daughter of the late Peter and Pearl Burson McTague.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Ruth worked as a Secretary for Kenmar for 40 years before her retirement.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a power walker and liked to walk around East Palestine with friends.

Ruth is survived by a son, Steve (Paula J.) Brewer of Aiken, South Carolina; sister, Donna Jean Kluth of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Allison, Wyatt, Stephanie and Matthew.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harold Brewer in 1992, a son Bruce Brewer in 1999 and several brothers and sisters.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine with Father Christopher Cicero serving as Celebrant. Following Ruth’s wishes, calling hours and burial services will be private.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.