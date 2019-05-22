Russell T. Root Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Russell T. Root, of Sharon, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence. He was 78.

Russell was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on December 26, 1940, the son of the late Russell E. and Ruth (McCallister) Root.

He was a collector of many things.

He is survived by his four sisters, Marjorie Munnell of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Gloria Hummell of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Joyce Garvey of Mecca, Ohio and Norma Root of Sharon, Pennsylvania, along with two brothers, Robert Root of Brookfield, Ohio and Edward E. Root and his wife, Arlene, of Vienna, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment at Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.