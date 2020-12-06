Russell K. “Rusty” Adams, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Russell K. “Rusty” Adams, 87, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Rusty married his “beautiful brat,” Renee Conner, on August 3, 1985.

He was an owner-operator truck driver and retired from driving in 1998. He then worked at Big Lots until 2016.

Rusty loved life and enjoyed his social club memberships at Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 145, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 276, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599, Reynolds.

He was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Rusty will be deeply missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, his children, Jason Hauck and his wife, Sonya, of Greenville, Shane Hauck of Greenville, Justin Hauck and his wife, Angela, of Panama City, Florida, Randy and Gordon Webster of Transfer, Richard Adams of Portland, Oregon and 11 grandchildren, Aubrey, Chaise, Elexis “Peanut,” Conner, Jack and Hayden Hauck, Heather Chido, Steven Thomas, Todd Adams, Russ Adams and Stacy Moats.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Darcy Pizer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 South Mercer Street, Greenville, where funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m., with Reverend Kent Bell, officiating. Masks are required for all in attendance.

Cremation will follow the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

