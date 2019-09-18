Russel A. Ebert, Ellwood City, PA – Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Former area resident Russel A. Ebert, 105, passed away at his residence in Palm Desert, Californi. on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Russel was born in Zelienople on May 7, 1914 to the late William H. and Elizabeth Domhoff Ebert.

He married the former Tina Kondrasuk, who preceded him in death.



After serving in WWII with the 4th Armored Division under General Patton, he was a mail carrier in Zelienople for many years until his retirement.

Russel is survived by his daughter Anne Christine Ebert of Palm Desert, California, and his two sisters; Doris Wallis of Ellwood City and Grayce Thomas of Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons; Alan Ebert and Russel Ebert, Jr. and his brothers; Howard and Lester Ebert.

Services were held in California where he was laid to rest in the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

Local arrangements by the TURNER FUNERAL HOME, Ellwood City.