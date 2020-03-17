Ruby Mae (Clark) Morningstar, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Mae (Clark) Morningstar, passed away in her sleep following a period of declining health on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the home of her son, Larry Morningstar, in Jefferson Township, Mercer, Pennsylvania. She was 94 years old.



Ruby was born on the family farm in Fairview Township, Pennsylvania, September 6, 1925; a daughter of the late Raymond M. and Grace E. (Gehres) Clark.



On August 29, 1951, she married Herbert F. Morningstar in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2006.



Ruby attended the former one-room White School in Fairview Township and went on to attend Stoneboro High School, where she was a graduate of the class of 1943. She then went on to graduate from Fellers Beauty School in Oil City, Pennsylvania.



She began researching her family genealogy in the late 50’s, early 60’s, with the help of her Uncle Herman Gehres (her mother’s brother) and her research never ended. She made many trips to various cemeteries in Crawford, Venango, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer Counties; the Mercer County Court House; Mercer County Historical Society; numerous relatives and called or wrote out-of state relatives. She continued with her family research until just recently. Ruby was a former 4-H leader and also enjoyed doing puzzles.



Ruby is survived by two sons, Larry Morningstar of Mercer, Todd Morningstar and his wife, Sharon, of Sandy Lake; daughter, Kathy Morningstar and her friend, Joel Brown, of Mercer; daughter-in-law, Deanna Morningstar, of Adamsville; four granddaughters, Dawna Morningstar and her husband, Matthew Sampson, of King of Prussia, Ginny Hunter and her husband, Keith, of Mercer, and Daphne and Jennifer Morningstar of Alaska; great granddaughter, Autumn, of Sandy Lake; three great grandsons, Derek, of Mercer, Fynn and Rhys, of King of Prussia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a very special friend, Lulu Washkevich, of Jacksonville, North Carolina.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Bernzella (Morris) Bestwick; son, Eddie Duane Morningstar; great granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Morningstar; brother, Stanley E. Clark; sister, Helen Ruth (Clark) Donaldson; step-brother, Glenn Tyne Bestwick; step-sister, Mary Lou (Bestwick) Dickman and son-in-law, Jeffrey Brown.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.



Burial: Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125 http://www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com/ or a favorite charity..



