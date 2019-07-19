Ruby M. Ford, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALENSTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Ford, 89, previously of East Palestine and New Waterford areas, passed away 10:52 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Ruby was born June 16, 1930 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry R. and Bertha L. (Jones) Wise.

She had been employed as a clerk with the former Morris Golden Dawn until retirement when she then worked part time in the office of Rogers Auction.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine, as well as an affiliate member of the Anona Methodist Church in Belleair, Florida.

On June 16, 1948 Ruby married William E. Ford. He preceded her in death on January 17, 1995. Ruby was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Howard Wise, as well as three sisters, Mildred Hartzell, Betty Frederick, and Thelma Lower.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Tuchman and her son-in-law Saul Tuchman of Belleair, Florida , with whom she resided, her three step-grandchildren, Ariana, Marni, and Celine and a brother, Raymond Wise of Tiffin, Ohio and a sister, Bonnie Congo of New Waterford, Ohio.

The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. James Ostick of the First Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice North Pinellas Brookside, 164 West Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.