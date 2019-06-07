Ruby Jean Riffle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Jean Riffle, 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Washington Square Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 20, 1936 in Weston, West Virginia, to James Howard “Peck” and Kathleen Wanda (Crowl) Marsh.

She moved to Warren in 1967.

She retired from St. Joseph Hospital and Best Western Motel as head of housekeeping.

She was lovingly known by her family, friends and co-workers as the “Hallmark Lady”. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, get-well or sympathy card to those she knew and loved. These same people remembered her kindness and showered her with cards, flowers and heartfelt visits though the duration of her illness. She was overwhelmed by all of the love, affection and kind thoughts.

She loved gardening; her house and lawn were always filled with flowers and vines. She loved crafts and interior decorating; binge-watching shows like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Shameless, Nurse Jackie and her beloved soap opera, General Hospital, since its inception in the early 1960s. She loved country music; George Jones, Kid Rock and Keith Urban. She adored animals and would never let a stray animal go hungry. She had a progression of cats, Scottie, Tess, Audrey and Zoe, all living long healthy lives.

Ruby is survived by a son, William of Warren; a daughter, Debbie (James) Allen of Leavittsburg; a granddaughter, Tisha (Ary) Coleman of Warren; a grandson, Jesse Allen of Howland; five great-grandchildren, Aaron, Lukas, Olivia, Kylie and Josie and three sisters, Jean (James) Glover of Weston, West Virginia, Elsie (Lee) McCloud of Mount Clare, West Virginia and Darlene (James) Hinsman of Jane Lew, West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest M. Riffle, whom she married March 17, 1956 and passed away May 1, 2019, her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Her request for cremation has been honored.

The Riffle family would like to thank Washington Square Nursing Center, Crossroads Hospice Care and Staton-Borowski Funeral Home for their compassion and first class care.

