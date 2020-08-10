Rozanne Marie Giampietro, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rozanne Marie Giampietro passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.

Rozanne was born June 1, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, to John Fundziak and Mary (Nanosky) Fundziak.

She graduated from The Rayen School, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Giampietro.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and ran a tight ship. She was funny but stern. She always was “dolled up” and had her four children rounded up and in place when Joseph returned from work each day and had dinner on the table for the family to enjoy together.

Rozanne enjoyed knitting, ceramics and crafts. She loved watching television, especially her afternoon “stories” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!” and sports, most notably football, golf and bowling. She also loved her sweets — chocolate and Skittles —and an occasional beer, always with an ice cube.

Rozanne and Joseph spent many joyous weekends at their getaway at Holiday Camplands at Pymatuning Lake, where they especially enjoyed relaxing with their family and having their grandchildren stay overnight. She and her family spent many days there playing cards telling stories. Rozanne also enjoyed many Tuesday nights with her “club,” a group of childhood friends.

Rozanne deeply missed her husband following his death in 2017. Their love for each other was strong and everlasting throughout 61 years of marriage.

Rozanne will be deeply missed by her four children, Joseph of Liberty Township, Patricia Kobus of Cuyahoga Falls, Susan (Tim) Wilster of Lake Milton and Christopher (Dina) of Wadsworth; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She also is survived by her sister, Patricia Zelinka of Lowellville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.

Services will be private.

The family thanks the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for the care and attention it provided during Rozanne’s final days. Memorial donations may be made to the hospice in Rozanne’s name.

The family is planning a private celebration of Rozanne’s life.

You have gone home to rejoin your husband, Rozanne. He is waiting with open arms.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

