Roy Wayne Dew, Mineral Ridge, Ohio – Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Wayne Dew, 82, passed away peacefully at 10:56 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Burr Oak, Ohio, on July 28, 1937, the son of Charley Dutton and Frances Marie (Kirkbride) Dew.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and the Officer Candidate School (OCS).

He honorably served in the United States Army, National Guard and Army Reserves. After 33 years of dedicated service, he retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.

He was employed for over 30 years at General Motors in Lordstown in the cushion room. At home, he sewed and re-upholstered furniture and specialty antique car interiors.

Roy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he taught several classes and Sunday School. He also served as a member of the Bishopric and Stake High Council.

For many years, he was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scout Troop in Liberty.

He also enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers.

Roy is survived by his wife Barbara Louise (Cummings) Dew, whom he married on June 13, 1957; five children, Brenda (Bennie) Murawski of Doylestown, Roy (Kristina) Dew of Bristolville, Gregory Dew of Leavittsburg, Steven (Ann) Dew of Lordstown and Justin (Tina) Dew of Perry; 30 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and a brother, Gerald (Diane) Dew of Green Valley, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

The funeral will be at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be in Greenhaven Cemetery in Canfield.

