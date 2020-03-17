Roy W. Donaldson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Roy W. Donaldson, Jr. will be held Friday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Mr. Donaldson departed this life Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Donaldson known to his family and friends as “Willie Roy” was born October 24, 1948 in Albany, Georgia, a son of Roy and Eva Mae Cox Donaldson.

He was a 1967 graduate of The Rayen School and was formerly employed with US Steel, Ace Lumber Yard and Humphress Auto Shop.

He often dedicated his spare time to coaching little league baseball and driving the van for Union Baptist Church. He opened his heart and his home to children in need as a foster parent. His kindness will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Darlene Lynch Donaldson of 38 years; his children, Anthony (Faye) Donaldson, Rev. Kenneth (Roz) Donaldson, Roy Donaldson III, Tonya (DeMario) Donald Rigdeway, Cory (Lisa) Phillips, Tony (Sonya) Lynch, Tonia and Katiea Lynch; his foster children, LaKia Harris, Emmanuel and Duane Nakim; his siblings, Willie C. (Carol) Donaldson, Dorothy Cross and Geraldine(Bobby) Brown; 28 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Virline Donaldson.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 20 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior ot the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

