Roy R. Neyman, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy R. Neyman, age 75, of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 in his residence following a battle with cancer.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 19, 1945 a son of Roy and Betty (Gill) Neyman.

He was a graduate of Jamestown Area High School and Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Thiel, Roy moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he was employed by the Department of Defense.

After several years he wanted to live closer to home so he moved to Solon, Ohio. He was then employed by Technicare where he helped develop CT scanners. After the unexpected closing of Technicare, Roy was hired by Progressive Insurance Company as a computer software systems engineer. After retiring from Progressive, he worked as a professor for Lorain Community College and Bowling Green University, Firelands Campus.

He enjoyed Corvettes, snow skiing, golfing and sailing on Lake Erie.

He is survived by Renee Neyman of Sandusky, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Jessica Petrick and her husband, Dominic and their two children, Andrew and Samuel, all of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother, Duane Neyman; a nephew, Andrew Neyman and his wife, Annalee; a niece, Lynn Mason and her husband, Dave; eight great-nieces and nephews, all of Orchard Park, New York and a sister, Karen Collins and her husband, Mark, of Jamestown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Erdine Neyman.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 20, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., Rev. John Hodge, officiating Pastor of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

Inurnment will be in Parklawn Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to T-Cell Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, P.O. Box 22418 Seattle, WA 98122.