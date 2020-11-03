Roy Martin Maloney, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Martin Maloney of West Salem Township, Greenville, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous 17-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 73.

He was born on October 17, 1947 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, to the late John I. and Margaret (Kotzbauer) Maloney.

He married his wife of 28 years, Paula K. (Ferrere) on September 12, 1992, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Forestville. She survives.

Roy was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where he had previously served as a Eucharistic Minister and had been on the Building Renovation Committee and Car Raffle Committee. He also served for several years as chairman of the 40 Club Drawing benefiting St. Michael School. He was known for growing the beautiful flowers that graced the entrance of the church for many years. He was also a great supporter of the Mercer County Cursillo Movement and had worked on the team for several retreats. Roy was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Fitzmartin Council 1446.

Roy was a 1965 graduate of Central Catholic High School in DuBois and went on to earn an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State DuBois and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown State University.

He had worked as a draftsman for Chicago Bridge & Iron and then went on to create his own business, an AutoDesk dealership, Lakeland Technical Services, with his longtime friend and business partner, Charlie Demarest. Roy retired in 2019 after a successful career.

Roy held a single-engine, fixed-gear pilot’s license from 1966 to 1985. He was a talented builder and carpenter, building his own home and two others, as well as several pieces of furniture and other wooden items. He enjoyed doing creative landscaping around his home and had a passion for nice cars, especially Audis and enjoyed washing and detailing them. He also loved dogs and enjoyed having two Old English Sheepdogs and a Golden Retriever over the years. He also enjoyed extensive traveling for vacations, for business and to visit family.

Roy was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a kind and gentle soul and a man of great faith. Roy will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. His family would like to thank anyone who helped in any way during his illness.

In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by one daughter, Gina M. Maloney of Hubbard, Ohio; two brothers, John Maloney of Manhattan Beach, California and George Maloney of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Mary Dimasi of Georgetown, Texas and Katherine (Kay) Shaffer of Hendersonville, North Carolina; as well as, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William and Eugene and sisters, Bernadette and Margaret Griffith.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania; Rev. Christopher Barnes, Rev. James C. Campbell, Rev. Christopher Hamlett and Rev. V. David Foradori as con-celebrants.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all in attendance are required to wear a mask and CDC guidelines will be strictly observed for the safety of all attending.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Prostate Cancer Research Institute, 300 Corporate Pointe, Suite 383, Culver City, CA 90230 or online at pcri.org.

