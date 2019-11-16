Roy M. Hootman, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy M. Hootman, age 78, of Andover, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the UH Andover Medical Center.

He was born June 17, 1941 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a son of Roy W. and Mildred (Adzima) Hootman.

Roy was a 1959 graduate of Ambridge High School and went on to attend trade school.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served as crew member on the C130’s from 1960 to 1964 during the Vietnam era. He owned and operated several restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover.

Roy kept his family’s legacy of woodworking going. He hand made wood sculptured ships, hand made violins and refurbished his father’s hand made violins. He enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, and traveling.

Roy is survived by his wife, Diana F. ( Dearman) Hootman, whom he married November 10, 1962; his son, Michael (Theresa) Hootman of Williamsfield, Ohio; his daughter, Michelle (Chuck) Kozik of Erie, Pennsylvania; his brother, Daniel (Kathy) Hootman of Linesville, Pennsylvania; his 5 grandchildren, Christian (Nikki) Hootman, Kaitlyn (Christopher) Pildner, Nathan Hootman, Lauren Kozik and Ryan Kozik and his 3 great grandchildren, Gregory Hootman, Braden Pildner and Zachary Hootman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dolores Demchak and Mildred Addison.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Reverend Ric Harvel officiating.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, Ohio 44003.