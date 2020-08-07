Roy Lee “Spider” Sanders, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Lee “Spider” Sanders, age 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Roy was born on March 25, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Virginia (Johns) Sanders.

He married the former Linda Kathleen Pollock on October 18, 1969 and she survives at home.

Roy was a graduate of Sharon High School and worked at the former Sharon Steel as a millwright in the 60 inch hot mill. Roy also repaired motorcycles for Sharon Cycle Shop and repaired bicycles for the Schwinn Shop and also in his home.A 32nd Degree Mason with the Hermitage Masonic Lodge #250, Roy received his 30 year pin.

He was an avid bowler and belonged to a league at Thorton Hall Bowling Lanes. He loved to play Bingo and go to the casinos especially in Las Vegas. Roy also was part of a CB radio club and his handle was of course Spider.

Roy is survived by two of his three triplets, a daughter Kathryn (Andrew) Meleky of Warren, Ohio, and a son Mike (Chrissy) Sanders Sr. of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, three grandchildren, Spec. Michael Sanders Jr. of North Carolina, Joshua and Alexis Sanders of New Wilmington and two good friends, Jack Smolnik and Bob Goda.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Sanders, three brothers and one sister.

Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will take place from the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Aaron Lego officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Roy’s caregivers, Brandy and Cindy. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123

