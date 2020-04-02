Roy H. Ritter, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy H. Ritter, age 95, formerly of E. Greenville Drive, Greenville, passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Center.

He was born in Plum Boro, Pennsylvania on January 3, 1925 to Ralph S. and Mary (Huston) Ritter.

Roy was a 1944 graduate of Plum Boro High School and served in the U.S. Army 8th Infantry 28th Regiment in the European Theatre from 1944-1946.

He was employed for 35 years at the Bessemer & Lake Erie R.R., retiring in 1983 as a chief train dispatcher. Roy had also been employed for 25 years as an EMT with the former Greenville Ambulance Service and from 1962-2016 he was the owner/operator of Ritter & Sons Fire Fighting Equipment Company.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where he had served as a Deacon and an Elder.

Roy was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 72 years. He was a life member of the Albion (PA) V.F.D. and Hempfield V.F.D. Roy had served in various positions with the Hempfield Department, including serving as the Fire Chief for many years. He was a life member of the Mercer County Fire Chief’s Association, the Mercer County Fireman’s Association. He also served for several years as the EMA coordinator for Hempfield and Sugar Grove Townships.

He was a member of Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374, Greenville American Legion #140 and was a life member of Transfer Sportsman Club. Roy was dedicated to his community and had been active with the Boy Scouts and Greenville Little League.

In addition, throughout the years he and his wife had taken in nine foster children.

His hobbies included, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and gardening. For many years Roy hunted with his two sons and three grandsons.

On August 18, 1946 he married the former Aldra Hacke, she survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Linda Sedler and her husband, Dana, of Virginia, Jeanne Schulz and her husband, Alan, of Girard, Pennsylvania, Kathy Scobbie of Greenville and Susan Hullihen of Beaver Falls; two sons, Ralph Ritter and his wife, Ouida, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania and Robert Ritter and his wife, Melanie, of Beaver Falls; three sisters, Margaret Hergenreder of Florida, Jane Kirchartz of Florida and Jeannette Underwood of California; a brother, Ralph Ritter of Plum Boro, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Hazel Keirstine and son-in-law, Thomas Hullihen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hempfield V.F.D., 20 Sixth Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA with Rev. David A. Dobi, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating.

The service on Tuesday, April 7 will be available to the public via Live Stream on this page.

Public services for a Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned when conditions improve.

Private committal prayers, a fireman’s last call and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.