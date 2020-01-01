Roy Eldon Bancroft, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Eldon Bancroft, age 65, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He was born on July 15, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Ruby Irene (Strock) and Ralph Henry Bancroft.

Roy was a 1973 graduate of Chalker High School in Southington, Ohio and a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

He worked as a security guard for Kennametal of Orwell, Ohio, for many years. He Formerly worked for the Tribune Chronicle doing night production and also worked for the Western Reserve Paper.

Roy attended Northeast Christian Church and the Bazetta Christian Church and enjoyed home Bible Studies. He worked for The Stained Glass Station doing stained glass restoration. Roy loved woodworking and had his own woodshop. He assisted in the restoration of Kinsman’s Tea Room on the square in Kinsman.

Roy enjoyed antique shopping, antique renovation, looking for treasures at flea markets and going to antique car shows.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Daniel W. Jennings.

Survivors include his two sisters, Donna B. Williams of Champion, Ohio and Linda K. Bancroft of Christiansburg, Virginia; a brother, Robert R. (Dona) Bancroft of Kinsman, Ohio; a niece, Julie Williams and two nephews, David Jennings and Brandon Galloway.



A private graveside service will be held in West Farmington cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation Of Eastern Ohio/Western Pennsylvania, 800-361-5885.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handles the arrangements where you can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

