Roy C. Blackburn, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy C. Blackburn, Sr., age 81, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the ER of UPMC Greenville.

He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1939 a son of William and Ella (Hick) Blackburn.

He was a master guitar player and an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and WWE fan.

He had previously been employed at Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Werner Ladder Co.

He was a member of F.O.E. #805 and Greenville V.F.W. #3374.

He is survived by his companion and best friend, Freda McKeen of Greenville; three children, Roy C. Blackburn, Jr. and his companion Donna, James E. Blackburn and his wife Terry; a daughter, Rhonda Fry and her husband Raymond all of Greenville; two sisters, Mary Ondish of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Violet Owens of Greenville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mable, step sister Jean, and an infant brother William.

As per Roy’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.