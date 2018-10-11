Rowenna C. Bartholomew Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARLISLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Rowenna C. Bartholomew, 88, of Carlisle, Pennslvania passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Thornwald Home, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. ​​

Rowenna was born on July 10, 1930 to Paul C. and Martha E. (Deiger) Thompson in Bethel, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

Rowenna worked as a title clerk for Sharon Chrysler Plymouth for 36 years.

On June 15, 1996 she married her husband, the late Russell W. Bartholomew who passed away January 18, 2012.

She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania and also a member of their Ruth Circle.

She enjoyed sewing (especially quilting), traveling, fishing, family get togethers and exercising at the Shenango Valley YMCA in their Silver Sneakers program.

Rowenna is survived by her daughters, Susan (Ron) Palyo of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Joy (Mark) Klohonatz of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Gary Kacsur of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Sandy Bartholomew of Aiken, South Carolina; sister, Betty J. Manbeck of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Janet (Lew) Kostoff; grandchildren, Sarah (Justin) Swift, Daniel (Tammy) Palyo, Stephanie (Connor) Threlkeld, Jessica (Joe) Bessette, Sarah Bartholomew, Ryan (Danielle) Kacsur, Jena (Richard) Whitaker, Kristin and Nicholas Klohonatz and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Palyo, Elliot Threlkeld, Julia and Jordan Bessette, Christopher, Lucas and Declan Kacsur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald T. Collins who passed away February of 1992; husband, Russell W. Bartholomew; stepson, Dennis Bartholomew; stepdaughter, Lori Kacsur; brothers-in-law, Marvin “Bob” Manbeck and Richard (Gene) Collins and nephew, Tomas Manbeck.

Friends may call Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Memorials contributions may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society, in memory of Rowenna.