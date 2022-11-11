

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda J. (Bologna) Labate, 99, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at Windsor House in New Middletown.

Yolanda was known for her sincerity and kindness. Her great sense of humor kept everyone smiling especially her daughters and sons- in-law. Her smiling face will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Yolanda was born on August 14, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Anna (Colla) Bologna.

Yolanda was a graduate of South High School and a lifelong area resident.

On May 20, 1950, she married the love of her life, Edward J. Labate. They shared 60 years of marriage together until Edward’s passing in June 2010.

Yolanda was a dedicated member of St. Charles Church for many years. As a young woman, she was a Strouss’ Department Store Gift Wrapper and office worker. She enjoyed reading and visiting the public library throughout her life, oftentimes reading a book a week which she would document in her journal and rate. Yolanda was a member of the St. Dominic Senior Citizens, Royal Senior Citizens, and also a member of the USO during WWII. She loved singing and dancing with her five sisters and loved spending time with family. Yolanda especially enjoyed her IPAD. She utilized FaceTime daily with her daughters and family members. She loved playing the Word Game with her daughters and nieces and painting apps as well.

Yolanda lived at Marion Assisted Living Center in North Lima for the past 5 years. She made many new friends and participated in all the activities especially bingo, corn hole, painting and ceramic classes. A special thank you to the staff and especially Maureen, the activities director who does a superb job for all the residence’s.

Yolanda will always be remembered by her daughters, Linda Ackley of Scottsdale, Arizona and Nancy (Robert) Hetrick of New Middletown; a grandson, Brian (Aimee) Ackley of Scottsdale, Arizona; great-grandson, Calvin Edward Ackley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Yolanda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Labate; grandson, Gregory R. Ackley; brothers, Frank (Bologna) Bollen and Nicholas (Bologna) Bollen and sisters, Yolanda’s twin, M. (Mafalda) Jayne Michaels, twins, Mela Esposito and Nancy Culotta, Angela Billett and Rita “Tea” Guerra.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Yolanda on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512, and again on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday with Msgr. John Zuraw presiding.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Yolanda’s name to The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, c/o Development Office, 305 Wick Avenue Youngstown, OH 44503 OR the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.), Chapter 2, 4496 Mahoning Ave., P.O. Box 268, Austintown, OH 44515.

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

