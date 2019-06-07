Yolanda E. (Berarducci) Fitzwilliams Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, for Yolanda E. (Berarducci) Fitzwilliams, 92, of Austintown, who peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 with her family by her side.

Yolanda will always she remembered and love by her family and friends for the way she would always be concerned for others and caring personality.

She was born March 5, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Amedio and Isabella (Orsini) Berarducci and was a lifelong area resident.

Yolanda was a proud homemaker and true matriarch for her family. She loved spending time with them; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the apple of her eye.

Yolanda also worked at the Saxon Club for over 15 years handling their catering events.

She was member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, the Saxon Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298 on New Road and the American Legion Post 301.

Yolanda had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing cards, Bar Bingo, traveling, baking for her family and friends and doing crafts; especially ceramics.

Her husband Dick F. Fitzwilliams whom she married July 29, 1946 died May 9, 2014.

Yolanda leaves behind to hold on to her precious memories a daughter, Kathy (Michael) Salomonson of Denver, Colorado; a son, Thomas (Tina) Fitzwilliams of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Salomonson, Matthew (Lyndee) Salomonson, Dione (James) Montoya, Steven (Romaine) Salomonson, Thomas (Heather) Fitzwilliams, Toni, Troy and Tia Fitzwilliams; ten great-grandchildren, Austin, Devin, Eden, Emersen, Hailey and MJ Salomonson, Zachary and Preston Fitzwilliams and Ciera and Darius Salomonson; a great-great-grandson, Arlando Romero and another great-great-grandson on the way, Liam Gonzales; two brothers, Victor Berarducci of Youngstown and Joseph Berarducci of Colorado Springs; a niece, Betty Niziolek of Youngstown along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Yolanda was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Sabella and Erma Niziolek and two brothers, Albert and Anthony Berarducci.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Yolanda’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mercy Home Health Care and Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and Yolanda throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Yolanda’s family.