William T. Carnie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Atty. William T. Carnie, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday evening, February 26, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Bill will always be remembered by all who knew him for his dedication to his family, his strong work ethic, his generosity and his kind and caring nature.

He was born on August 20, 1936 in Youngstown, the only child of William and Jean (Galbraith) Carnie and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill was a 1954 graduate of Boardman High School and then went on to attend Rutgers University playing on a football scholarship. He graduated in 1958 from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He served in the United States Army ROTC, was stationed at Fort Sill Oklahoma and earned the rank of Captain fulfilling his reserve obligation in 1967.

In his early years, Bill was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a general foreman at the Electric Weld Tube Mill in Brier Hill and The East Ohio Gas Company as a sales engineer. Bill fulfilled his dream of becoming an attorney by attending The University of Akron School of Law where he graduated with a Juris Doctorate Degree in 1979. Following graduation, he was employed as an in house attorney for Gasearch, an oil and gas well drilling company, assistant prosecutor for the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, attorney for Ohio Bank Corporation and assistant prosecutor for the City of Youngstown Law Department where he retired in 2002 and continued in his private practice.

Bill attended St. Edward Church and was very active in the community. He had a passion for the city of Youngstown where he was a charter member of First Night Youngstown and the Stambaugh Pillars. He also served on the boards of the Northside Coalition, the Ursuline Boosters, ACTION and Artis’s Tender Loving Care.

Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife abroad and with his family to Geneva-on-the-Lake and Hilton Head, as well as, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved all sports and was a big fan of the Ursuline Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also loved solving crossword puzzles and even participated in a local crossword puzzle tournament. He was an avid reader.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife the former Annette Marian whom he married on October 28, 1967; his three children, William J. Carnie of Columbus, Carolyn (Craig) Abbruzzese of Powell and Brian Carnie of Canfield and his five beloved grandchildren, Dominic, Nicholas and Addie Abbruzzese and Maddie and Emma Carnie.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin as officiant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of COVID-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family unless you’re planning to stay and celebrate Bill’s mass. The Carnie family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend. Please keep them and Bill in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill’s name to St. Edward Church, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504; Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Ohio Living Hospice, 6716 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

On behalf of Bill’s family they would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Wilkins, the 5 West Extension Staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont and Ohio Living Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them and Bill throughout this difficult time.

