STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” James Polis, 96 of Struthers, passed away early Thursday morning, October 26, 2023, after a period of declining health. His passing comes four months after the passing of his beloved wife of over 72 years, the former Margaret “Peg” A. Edwards, whom he married on May 19, 1951.

He was born on June 3, 1927, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic and Mary (Robb) Pugliese and was a lifelong area resident.

In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his son, William Polis, Jr.; his four brothers, Joseph Polis, Frank Pugliese, Patsy Polis and Dick Pugliese and his five sisters, Anna Johngrass, Kate Carbon, Jane Moore, Betty Hatala and Rose Kwolek.

William leaves to cherish his memory his children, Gloria (George) Kalafut and David (Josie) Polis, both of Poland; his daughter-in-law, Eleanor “Lee” Polis, of Struthers; his grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Krumpak, William Polis III, Joseph (Dyana) Polis, George (Susan) Kalafut, Krystle Kalafut (Ignacio Navas Enamorado), Rachel Kalafut, Troy Polis and Reid Polis and nine great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

William will always be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather but mostly for always being there to help anyone in need. His strong will and work ethics were prevalent throughout his long life and these values were instilled in his many family members.

William proudly served his country in the United States Army, earning the rank of Corporal while serving with the 75th Fighter Squadron 23rd Fighter Group as an airplane mechanic. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal and was honorably discharged on June 10, 1947.

Upon his return home, William began a career as a truck driver, hauling mostly steel over the road with various companies through his membership in the Teamsters Local 377, a career that spanned over 40 years until retirement.

William was also known as the “Mayor of Rocky Ledge” because nothing made him happier than walking through the neighborhood and socializing with his friends. He also looked forward to Sunday Pasta Dinners with his family. During the fall and winter months, it was common for pasta dinners to be scheduled around the family’s affection for the Dallas Cowboys. After retirement, William became an avid Cleveland Indians fan as well to pass the summer evenings. He enjoyed spending time landscaping around his house, along with tending to his garden. He was always happy to share his yearly harvest with friends and family.

