William J. Gerson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Gerson, 88, owner and president of Mahoning Lumber Center of Florida, Inc., entered eternal life on Friday, October 25, 2019 after a brief illness.

William was born January 2, 1931 in Cleveland, the son of Samuel L. and Josephine Ascherman Gerson.

He graduated from Shaker Heights High School and attended the University of Miami, Coral Gables, the Ohio State University and Youngstown State University.

Bill moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1954 and became president of Mahoning Lumber Center, a family owned company. He supplied building materials to shopping mall stores throughout the country but maintained that “charity begins at home”.

Bill was extremely active in local civic work, having served on numerous boards throughout his lifetime and volunteering with the YMCA and Camp Fitch for over half a century. Most recently he served as a Camp Fitch Advisory Board Member and in 2011 he was the Construction Chairman for the new Camp Fitch dining hall. He was a former Mahoning County reserve deputy sheriff and was a former part-time Liberty Township patrolman.

Bill was a member of Temple Tifereth Israel in Cleveland, Ohio and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bill leaves, to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 53 years, Ilona Walko Gerson and their daughter, Attorney Rebecca M. Gerson.

Family and friends may offer their condolences at 10:00 a.m. the morning of Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, where there will be a memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman

The family would like extend its gratitude to the staff at Heritage Manor and Dr. Robert G. Spratt, M.D.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be sent to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown in Bill’s memory.

