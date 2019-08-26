William H. Soloski, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown with Father Simon Mino as the celebrant for William H. Soloski, 96, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away Saturday evening, August 24, 2019 with his family by his side.

William will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity and easy going personality.

He was born January 1, 1923 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul and Josephine (Maniski) Soloski and moved to the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.

William graduated from Kittanning High School and was a proud United States Army Veteran of World War II. He was stationed for some time in India and earned the rank of sergeant. William received his honorable discharge on March 15, 1946.

He was employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a steel worker and retired in 1977.

William was of the catholic faith and a former member of the VFW in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

William had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends and loved all Pittsburgh sporting events of the colleges and professionals.

William was blessed to have been married twice and his first wife, the former Stella Konesky whom he married September 8, 1946, died September 8, 1978 and his second wife, the former Rosalia Menego whom he married April 16, 1983, died April 17, 2015.

William leaves behind to hold onto his memories three children, Josephine (Clifford) Newman with whom he made his home, John M. (Kathy) Soloski of Louisville, Kentucky and William J. (Barbara) Soloski of Youngstown; a stepson, James (Paula) Menego of Cincinnati; a stepdaughter-in-law, Lori Menego of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Pauline Patrick of Kittanning, Pennsylvania along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wives, William was preceded in death by a grandson, William Scott Newman;, a stepson, Mark Menego; two infant brothers and two brothers, Frank and Edward Soloski.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman and again on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Christine Church, from 10:30 – 10:50 am.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of William’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Armand Minotti and his entire staff along with the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all care and compassion shown to them and William throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in William’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

