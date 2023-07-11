AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. “Willie” Michael, 93, of Austintown, was greeted by angels to carry him to his heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2023.

He was born March 20, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Samuel and Alma (Khoury) Michael and was a lifelong area resident.

Willie graduated from South High School.

He had a lengthy career in the baking industry. He was employed for over 35 years with Poulakos Bakery as a driver/salesman and retired in 1980.

He was a devoted member of St. Maron Maronite Church and the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon where he was instrumental as one of its founders. Willie will always be remembered first and foremost for his strong faith in God. He attended Mass daily at various catholic churches, most often at St. Dominic Church and he participated in Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. He will also be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

He also was a member of the Teamsters Local 377.

Willie enjoyed socializing with his family and going out to dinner, his daily visit to Dunkin’ Donuts where he solved the world’s problems and golfing. He was best known by his family for his musical talent playing the darbuka drum at family weddings and functions.

Although Willie never had children of his own, he was known by so many as “Uncle Willie”. He leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose Meena, Edward Michael, Mary Karkafi, Amy Nassar, Ada Michael, Fred Michael and Joseph Michael.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Willie on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, with Father Jean-Marun Helou as celebrant.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William’s name to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511, or to the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

