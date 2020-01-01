William A. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “Bill” Santangelo, Sr., 91, of Boardman, passed away peacefully late Monday evening, December 30, 2019, with his family by his side.

Bill will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his smile and outgoing personality.

He was born January 13, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph V., Sr. and Lena (Massaro) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident where he was proud to have grown up in Smokey Hollow.

Bill graduated in June of 1946 from East High School and began working until he was drafted to be part of the United States Army in 1950 to serve his country during the Korean War. He earned the rank of Private First Class and remained stateside until he was Honorably Discharged on November 26, 1956. Upon his discharge from the Army, Bill then attended Youngstown College for two years studying Business Administration.

Bill began his career in the food service industry working as manager for Century Food Market for 17 years, then as manager for Sparkle Market for another 17 years until he became an owner and operator of three Sami Quick Stop locations in Yougstown, Boardman and Girard. He also was employed as a cook for Sunrise Deli and worked as a funeral assistant for Rossi Bros Funeral Home for 14 years.

Bill was a long time active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he was an usher at the Sunday noon mass, a member of the Vestibule Club and Festival Committee where he sold the cherry bells during the annual festivals along with being a Spaghetti Dinner volunteer. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles on South Avenue.

Bill had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, bowling and was an avid sports fan where he especially loved attending his grandsons baseball games.

Bill leaves behind to hold onto his memories his children, Janice Scott and her companion, Frank Keck of Wellsville, Ronald Santangelo and his companion, Judy Pavlich of Youngstown and William Santangelo, Jr. of Boardman; eight grandchildren, Dixie and Gary Scott, Cassie (Tom) VanHorn, Brandon (Aprille) Santangelo, Joshua Santangelo, Sarah (Zach) Brewer and Anthony and Lauren Santangelo; three great-grandchildren, Francesca, Lilly and Clara and a sister, Sister Eleanor Santangelo OSU; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Larry Santangelo; a sister, Florence Santangelo and a brother, Joseph Santangelo, Jr.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday morning, January 3, from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505. .

