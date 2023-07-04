YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilfredo Feliciano, 59, of Youngstown, transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 5, 1964 in Lajas, Puerto Rico, the son of Santos and Dafne Iris (Morales) Feliciano and moved to the Youngstown area in 1992.

Wilfredo followed his passion for cars and made his career as an automotive mechanic working throughout the Mahoning Valley.

His family was the center of his life and he always looked forward to spending time with them. Wilfredo also enjoyed drinking his coffee and working on cars with his sons. One of his favorite memories was when he attended his first Indians game.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his children, Victor (Ashley) Feliciano, Wilfredo (Lissandra) Rivera, Betsy Peterson and Jose (Aullisha) Feliciano; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Iris, Miriam, Reynaldo, Edwin and Papo and his beloved german shephard, Max, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents Wilfredo was preceded in death by his brother, Angel.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6:00 – 6:50 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Alfred Cooper as officiant.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Wilfredo’s family.

