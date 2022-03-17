YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Sardich, 78, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Monday March 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Walt, affectionally known as “Jiddo,” was born April 26, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Samuel and Ann (Sironovich) Sardich and was a lifelong area resident.

Walt graduated from Chaney High School in 1961.

Following graduation, Walt proudly served in the United States Navy until 1964 aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt where he completed two tours of Europe. Walt was always proud of his military service and supported several veterans’ programs throughout his life.

After returning from the service, Walt stated working as a machine operator at Commercial Intertech where he worked for over twenty years before transitioning to Banner Supply Co. until retirement.

He worked tirelessly to provide for his family that his life was centered around. Walt was an avid Cleveland Browns fan who was always waiting for next year for a Superbowl. Most importantly, Walt enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends and never turned down a cold beer or Scarsella’s cavatelli.

He leaves his wife, Barbara (George), of over 50 years, whom he married on October 16, 1971; two sons, Erik (Erin) of Canfield and Todd (Julie) of Boardman; five grandchildren, Stella, Lily, Sam, Michael and Ethan – the loves of his life; and one sister, Millie Terihay of Canfield; a brother in law, Dr. Robert (Goldie) George and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Walt was blessed to have countless life-long friends whom he loved like family.

Besides his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his in-laws, Michael and Virginia George, sister, Lucille (Alex) Komorosky and brother-in-law William Terihay.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Ave., Youngstown with Father Philip Rogers as officiant.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church to celebrate Walt’s mass on Monday morning.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Proia, Dr. Ronald Aiello, Dr. Gerald Wasko, the VA Home Care Team, and Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care given to Walt over the last several years.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions in Walt’s name to the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

“God saw he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be.

So he put his arms around him, and whispered, “Come with me”.

With tear-filled eyes we watched him suffer and fade away.

Although we loved him deeply, we could not make him stay.

A Golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands put to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolence’s to Walt’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.