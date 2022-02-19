CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter G. DeBald, 83, of Canfield, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Walter will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, generosity and kindness that he showed everyone that came in contact with him.

He was born October 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of George S. and Mary L. (Skarbek) DeBald and was a lifelong area resident.

In 1948, Walter’s father George passed away and his mother Mary got remarried to James J. Evans in 1950 who was an excellent father to Walter.

Walter graduated in 1956 from Woodrow Wilson High School.

He enlisted to serve our country in the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1961.

Once he returned home from the service he took a job from his uncle at DeBald & Company Incorporated and worked his way through college.

Walter then graduated from Youngstown State University in 1969 with his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration.

While working through the years at DeBald Office Supply Company, he became more involved and took over ownership. He was proud to have helped the many customers and clients over the years and friendships that he built. On December 31, 2007, Walter retired and sold the business which was well deserved after his many years of service.

Walter was lucky to fall in love a second time with one of his customers, Tricia Karija and they got married on December 31, 1996.

In retirement he enjoyed serving on the board of Monday Musical and working with business owners at SCORE. He also loved being outdoors working in his yard, and feeding the birds, squirrels and deer in his back yard.

Walter was a member of the Youngstown Rotary Club for over 25 years and a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church where he served as an usher.

Walter leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his wife of over 25 years, the former Tricia Karija; sister-in-law, Dianalyn Evans; brother-in-law, John Muransky and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Mary F. Muransky whom he married on July 4, 1964 and they were happily married until her passing on August 4,1994 and his brother, James W. Evans along with his beloved cats, Mouton and Calle.

Per Walter’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Walter’s name to any animal charity of their choice.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Walter’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter G. DeBald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.